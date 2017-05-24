Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Young Nigerian Man Hangs Himself At Ijaiye, Lagos This Morning & Nigerians Are Blaming Buhari (Photos)

Posted on May 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

According to the reporter:

On my way to work just now, I saw people gathered, in checking what happened I discovered it was a young boy, dangling from a rope on his neck…DEAD he is
This is rather painful. Lots of people are depressed… Been reading, but today I saw first hand the pains in the society. I could not cry, I could only wonder.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

WHAT IS HAPPENING!!!

See What Nigerians Are Saying On Nairaland..

Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by bakynes(m): 7:16am
God have mercy on us in this country. Alot of people are really depressed especially the youths.

(Quote) (Report) 1 Like (Like) (Share)
Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by amSTARboy: 7:18am
Depression the silent killer…..

(Quote) (Report) (Like) 1 Share (Share)
Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by KidsNEXTdoor: 7:20am
Support true federalism
Support the Balkanization of this country
The hardship is real
The worst ailment is depression
And many citizens are depressed

We need real change of the system
Recycling thieves in high places can’t take us anywhere

(Quote) (Report) 1 Like (Like) (Share)
Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by overall90: 7:23am
I remember being taught in school about the demography of suicide, that it is mainly a thing of the oriental countries like China and Japan and then the Caucasians.Blacks especially Nigerians were way below on the ladder.I never new it will get to a point that suicide will become very common among Nigerians.
What went wrong?

(Quote) (Report) 9 Likes (Like) (Share)
Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by subtlemee(f): 7:28am
This is what happens when a country has only a co-ordinator …so sad

(Quote) (Report) 1 Like (Like) (Share)
Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by Kayusonline: 7:33am
May God help us

(Quote) (Report) (Like) (Share)
Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by comradejudism: 7:39am
Bubu wan finish sai baba chanters b4 2019

(Quote) (Report) 2 Likes (Like) (Share)
Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by IhateAfonjas(m): 11:49am

Buhari

You will never go unpunished

(Quote) (Report) 4 Likes (Like) (Share)
Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by ELPablochapo: 11:50am
APC MEANS BAD LUCK

What is all this?

(Quote) (Report) 4 Likes (Like) (Share)
Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by Akshow: 11:50am
Oh my!

(Quote) (Report) (Like) (Share)
Akshow
Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by GodIsFoolish: 11:50am
hmm

(Quote) (Report) (Like) (Share)
Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by space007(m): 11:50am
the rate at which people commits suicide now shows his excellency era is indeed a terrible one

(Quote) (Report) 1 Like (Like) (Share)
got no pen
Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by Ezedon(m): 11:50am
APC

(Quote) (Report) (Like) (Share)
Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by Evablizin(f): 11:50am
Hell straight,u hav no right to take d precious life God gave 2 u no matter wht,if u tnk am wrong quote me negatively nd hang urself nd die u wil see wht i’m tellin u.For d wicked politicians doin away wit nigeria money nd poor masses are dying deir blood wil keep on cryin against u people

(Quote) (Report) (Like) (Share)
~Stars cannot shine without darkness~
Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by Sunnycliff(m): 11:50am
Yes PDP was Bad yet we never had such alarming rate of Suicide! Is APC synonymous to suicide?

(Quote) (Report) 3 Likes (Like) (Share)
Soaring higher like the eagles. Visit our farms for real agribusiness, and innovative informations in the agricultural world! https://m.facebook.com/Integrity-Farms-Nigeria-431725456910722/?_rdr
Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by Wiseandtrue(f): 11:51am
shocked The suffering is real! The other day a middle aged man was lamenting on the phone almost crying along a major road.

Not that I was eavesdropping oooo but as I was passing by I could hear him, it was as if he doesn’t care ! Like a confused man!

Some minute to 11am, his children is still at home, they have not eaten not to talk of means of going to school sad

At that point I wished that I am the PRESIDENT of this country! My priority will be my people!

These past leaders have failed us woefully! But this Buhari administration ehn, makes those who precede him look like saints. Abacha inclusive!

(Quote) (Report) (Like) (Share)

The post Young Nigerian Man Hangs Himself At Ijaiye, Lagos This Morning & Nigerians Are Blaming Buhari (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.