Young Nigerian Man Hangs Himself At Ijaiye, Lagos This Morning & Nigerians Are Blaming Buhari (Photos)
According to the reporter:
On my way to work just now, I saw people gathered, in checking what happened I discovered it was a young boy, dangling from a rope on his neck…DEAD he is
This is rather painful. Lots of people are depressed… Been reading, but today I saw first hand the pains in the society. I could not cry, I could only wonder.
WHAT IS HAPPENING!!!
See What Nigerians Are Saying On Nairaland..
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by bakynes(m): 7:16am
|
God have mercy on us in this country. Alot of people are really depressed especially the youths.
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by amSTARboy: 7:18am
|
Depression the silent killer…..
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by KidsNEXTdoor: 7:20am
|
Support true federalism
Support the Balkanization of this country
The hardship is real
The worst ailment is depression
And many citizens are depressed
We need real change of the system
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by overall90: 7:23am
|
I remember being taught in school about the demography of suicide, that it is mainly a thing of the oriental countries like China and Japan and then the Caucasians.Blacks especially Nigerians were way below on the ladder.I never new it will get to a point that suicide will become very common among Nigerians.
What went wrong?
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by subtlemee(f): 7:28am
|
This is what happens when a country has only a co-ordinator …so sad
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by Kayusonline: 7:33am
|
May God help us
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by comradejudism: 7:39am
|
Bubu wan finish sai baba chanters b4 2019
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by IhateAfonjas(m): 11:49am
|
Buhari
You will never go unpunished
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by ELPablochapo: 11:50am
|
APC MEANS BAD LUCK
What is all this?
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by Akshow: 11:50am
|
Oh my!
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by GodIsFoolish: 11:50am
|
hmm
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by space007(m): 11:50am
|
the rate at which people commits suicide now shows his excellency era is indeed a terrible one
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by Ezedon(m): 11:50am
|
APC
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by Evablizin(f): 11:50am
|
Hell straight,u hav no right to take d precious life God gave 2 u no matter wht,if u tnk am wrong quote me negatively nd hang urself nd die u wil see wht i’m tellin u.For d wicked politicians doin away wit nigeria money nd poor masses are dying deir blood wil keep on cryin against u people
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by Sunnycliff(m): 11:50am
|
Yes PDP was Bad yet we never had such alarming rate of Suicide! Is APC synonymous to suicide?
|Re: Young Man Commits Suicide At Ijaiye, Lagos by Wiseandtrue(f): 11:51am
|
The suffering is real! The other day a middle aged man was lamenting on the phone almost crying along a major road.
Not that I was eavesdropping oooo but as I was passing by I could hear him, it was as if he doesn’t care ! Like a confused man!
Some minute to 11am, his children is still at home, they have not eaten not to talk of means of going to school
At that point I wished that I am the PRESIDENT of this country! My priority will be my people!
These past leaders have failed us woefully! But this Buhari administration ehn, makes those who precede him look like saints. Abacha inclusive!
