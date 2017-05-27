Pages Navigation Menu

Your award is a poisoned chalice: Amaechi rejects Wike’s award nomination

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Politics

The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi has rejected his purported nomination for an award by the Rivers State Government. The Minister of Transportation said he had been inundated with calls and enquiries about a purported award from Governor Nyesom Wike. Reports spread earlier this week that Amaechi, who is the immediate-past Governor of Rivers State, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

