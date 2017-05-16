Your body as your home and temple

…you can eat your cake and have it

YES! You can be all you want to be as a home maker and a career woman. What this means is that you can take care of the home front and, at the same time, have time to take care of your beauty. Being a home maker does not change who you are! You can’t end all the work of being a woman in a day. Hence, it is time you create time to take care of yourself.

Whether you are a career woman, who go out as early as six in the morning and return at night, or a business woman, who go out very early too and come back late, or a house wife who stay at home doing one chore or the other having no time to take your bath till night, you can do all that and still keep your beauty.

In the last few months, Homemakers has been dealing with how women can make the home a haven. Today, we are dwelling on what makes it happen and how women can eat their cake and, at the same time, have it. How?

Love yourself as you love your home: An old saying goes, “Men may work from sun to sun, but a woman’s work is never done”. This saying stands true, especially for Africa women who have no time of their own. They work 24/7 to be sure their home is in order but never think of making sure their own lives are in order. Women are quick to forget that their bodies are their home and temple.

A little time set aside for yourself isn’t too much to make you lose that customer in your shop. It won’t make your children wayward not to talk of making your husband to look outside. Rather, it enhances your beauty and gives you long life to enjoy your labour as home makers.

It doesn’t matter the time of the day or the day of the week that you can spare, take the time and the steps to pamper yourself. Remember that you, as a whole, are what you are stuck with for life. Life is not about the colour pink, but all sides of the rainbow. So treat yourself well and like yourself. Here is a way to pamper yourself this week

Practice some self-love

Look in the mirror and list everything about yourself that you love from your hair to your toes. Tell yourself that you are amazing and wonderfully made and that you deserve to be loved. For example, your hair, eye balls, face, eye lids, eye lashes, lips, teeth, smiles, boobs, rump or bum, celebrate all what you love about yourself and walk tall with them.

Then, consider the things you would like to improve, without thinking negatively about those things. For instance, instead of thinking, ‘I have rough face,” tell yourself, “I am going to take time to get information on how to make my face smooth and glow”.

Pouting your lips that many women think is for young girls is another way of making you happy as you practice self love in front of your mirror or take several ‘selfie’ with your hand phone if you have one. Just go ahead and make yourself happy and be in tune with fashion trend.

Practice it

How?

•Position your lips and teeth together. Without opening the lips, smile as extensively as you can and count until 15 before you rest. Repeat this exercise 10 times.

•Hold the lips together, lift the pressed lip towards the nose and retain the position while you count until five. Relax and repeat 10 times.

•Pose your lips into a kiss and retain the position until you count 10. Relax and repeat five times.

•Broaden the lips and breathe out as you would to blow off a candle. Relax the lips and repeat five times.

•Take a deep breath and puff the cheeks. Slowly, breathe out to push the air with two or three blows. Repeat five times.

•Press your lips in over the teeth as if you are preventing yourself from shouting. Use the index finger to pull up the corner of the lip. Hold on to this position for five seconds before resting. Repeat 10 times.

*Open the mouth and stretch the lips out in front. Tighten the lips and relax the face muscles. While keeping the mouth closed, move the lips to the right and left. Repeat five times.

Getting the perfect and luscious pout is not as difficult as you probably thought. Over time, with make-up, daily exercises and a lip-oriented beauty regime, you are sure to get the perfect pout you wanted.

