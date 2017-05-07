Your Decision To Join APC Saddens Me, You Cannot Fight Evil By Joining It – Femi Fani Kayode To Musiliu Obanikoro
Nigeria’s former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode has penned a letter to the Senator Musiliu Obanikoro in reaction to his move to join the All Progressive Congress, APC. The former aviation minister in his letter to the former Senator and former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ghana said: “My brother Musiliu Obanikoro’s decision to join the APC…
The post Your Decision To Join APC Saddens Me, You Cannot Fight Evil By Joining It – Femi Fani Kayode To Musiliu Obanikoro appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!