Your tenure elongation bid dead on arrival, Falana advises Fayose

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja Lagos lawyer and human rights activist, Barrister Femi Falana has described the bid by Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State to extend his tenure of office by seeking to complete his first term which was truncated in 2006 as futile. The impeachment of Fayose about six months to the end of his first tenure as governor in 2006 by the Ekiti House of Assembly was nullified in 2014 by the Supreme Court. The Governor, however, said on a radio programme on Monday that since the Supreme Court had declared the 2006 impeachment illegal, he would approach the same court to interpret the ruling to see if he can complete the truncated part of his first tenure by seeking a re-election in 2018.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

