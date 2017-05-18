You’re free to leave, Ekiti PDP faction tells Fayose

Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction loyal to Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has carpeted the threat by Governor Ayodele Fayose of the State to dump the party should Sheriff win at the Supreme Court. The party said “we shall not miss him.” The faction, in a statement made available to Journalists […]

You’re free to leave, Ekiti PDP faction tells Fayose

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

