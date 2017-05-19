Olusegun Obasanjo’s greatest fear – Mail & Guardian
|
Mail & Guardian
|
Olusegun Obasanjo's greatest fear
Mail & Guardian
A waiter approaches Olusegun Obasanjo with a glass of red wine. He declines. “Wine is the drink of diplomats,” he says, with twinkle in his eyes. Obasanjo is many things, but diplomatic is no longer one of them. And he knows it. The former Nigerian …
'Youth don't care about struggle credentials' – Makhosi Khoza
Nigeria's Obasanjo Says The ANC Needs A Fight For Its Money
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!