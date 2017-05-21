Youth Players Unlikely To Get Into West Ham First Team – David Gold

West Ham United co-chairman David Gold has admitted that the club’s youth players are unlikely to break into the first team in the coming season.

West Ham are looking to improve considerably in the summer transfer market after a poor season under Slaven Bilic, and Gold expects their side to be one full of “seasoned internationals”.

Promising youth players such as Reece Oxford and Josh Cullen have been shipped out on loan this season and Gold was forced to respond to fan complaints after celebrating Cullen’s part in the League One playoff final with Bradford City.

I think we all have to except that it is extremely unlikely that a teenager will break into a PL team full of seasoned international. dg https://t.co/R0c1SimdVr — David Gold (@davidgold) May 20, 2017

He said on Twitter: “I think we all have to (accept) that it is extremely unlikely that a teenager will break into a (Premier League) team full of seasoned international(s).

“Playing teenagers doesn’t guarantee success. Hull came fifth (in number of youngsters played) and got relegated. Chelsea came last and won the league.

“Sam (Allardyce) played the teenagers at Nottingham Forest (in 2014) and we got beat 5-0. Teenagers gain experience by going out on loan to the first (or) second division and the Championship.”

West Ham’s academy has provided dozens of players who became fully-fledged internationals over the years, including England stars Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, Jermain Defoe, Michael Carrickand Glen Johnson.

The post Youth Players Unlikely To Get Into West Ham First Team – David Gold appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

