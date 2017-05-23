Youths destroy filling stations in Ekiti State. Read more……

Pages Navigation Menu

Some angry youths on Tuesday attacked some filling stations in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state capital, destroying properties worth millions of naira to protest against the cut-off of petroleum supply by fuel marketers in the state There has been no sale of petroleum in Ekiti since last week owing to the face-off between fuel marketers and …

