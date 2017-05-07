Youths destroy shrine of fake Prophetess in Akwa Ibom
A fake prophetess was exposed in Akwa Ibom, as the youths in the local government area of Ekpene Ukpa of the state discovered the evil deeds of the woman of God where the church is located. Source:( Instablog9ja)
The post Youths destroy shrine of fake Prophetess in Akwa Ibom appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!