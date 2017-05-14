Youths tear-gassed, two arrested after attempts to block DP Ruto’s convoy in Bungoma – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Youths tear-gassed, two arrested after attempts to block DP Ruto's convoy in Bungoma
The Star, Kenya
Police in Webuye on Sunday lobbed teargas canisters to disperse over 50 youths allied to NASA as they attempted to prevent DP William Ruto from passing. Two of the youths were arrested. The rowdy group lit bonfires to prevent Ruto from passing at …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!