YouTube awards Chris Brown with Diamond Play Button on attaining 10 million Subscribers

Pop superstar Chris Brown has been awarded with a Diamond Play Button as he recently attained 10 million followers on his YouTube channel. The Diamond Play Button is the highest award on YouTube and it is given to a YouTuber that surpasses the 10 million subscribers mark. Other awards include the Gold Play Button for YouTubers […]

The post YouTube awards Chris Brown with Diamond Play Button on attaining 10 million Subscribers appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

