Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

YouTube awards Chris Brown with Diamond Play Button on attaining 10 million Subscribers

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Pop superstar Chris Brown has been awarded with a Diamond Play Button as he recently attained 10 million followers on his YouTube channel. The Diamond Play Button is the highest award on YouTube and it is given to a YouTuber that surpasses the 10 million subscribers mark. Other awards include the Gold Play Button for YouTubers […]

The post YouTube awards Chris Brown with Diamond Play Button on attaining 10 million Subscribers appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.