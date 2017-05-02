Yudala may be listed on NSE by 2022 — Uwaje

By Sylvia Anikwe

ICT industry stakeholder and former President, Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria, ISPON, Chris Uwaje, says composite online and offline retail store, Yudala, has the potential to be listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange.

Uwaje said that given its strategic positioning and futuristic combination of online and offline in the Nigerian e-commerce industry, Yudala may break boundaries in the Nigerian stock market.

“The remarkable achievements and disruptions by Yudala, a fledgling start-up launched at a time Nigeria’s economy entered recession, making it a company to look out for in the business space. Yudala’s achievements should instruct you to anticipate a golden future for your tech-savvy generation. It is important you think outside the box and innovate like the founders of Yudala have done.

“Today, the centre of gravity of the digital knowledge domain resides in understanding the chemistry of IT and software development ecosystem. Humanity today, lives in a ‘Software-first’ world, where innovation, bold and disruptive creativity have become the centre of gravity of life and significance of human existence where over 3.6 billion people are connected to the Internet, making e-Commerce the ultimate game-changer.”

Uwaje further implored; “I encourage you to increase your passion for the technology sector and fuel your hunger to achieve because technology leaders are global citizens.”

The post Yudala may be listed on NSE by 2022 — Uwaje appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

