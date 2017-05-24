Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yushau Shuaib: Rule of law – Garba Shehu goofs on Sambo Dasuki – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Yushau Shuaib: Rule of law – Garba Shehu goofs on Sambo Dasuki
Daily Post Nigeria
The most painful and mind boggling dilemma in issuing rebuttals is the attempt to challenge respected professional colleagues who should know the truth from fallacy. Wrong actions of current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari have compelled …
Falana blasts Buhari's aide, Garba Shehu, over 'power drunk' El-Zakzaky commentsPremium Times
Femi Falana: No Justification For Continued Detention Of El-ZakzakySaharaReporters.com
Why El-Zakzaky, Dasuki are in detentionThe Nation Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.