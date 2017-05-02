Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yvonne Okoro Actress explains why she is still single – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Yvonne Okoro Actress explains why she is still single
Pulse Nigeria
Yvonne Okoro blames her single status over the last two years on the fact that men are intimidated by her. Published: 3 minutes ago; Vwovwe Egbo. Print; eMail · Yvonne Okoro play. Yvonne Okoro. (Instagram) …
Why Men Don't Have Balls To Ask Me Out' – Yvonne OkoroInformation Nigeria

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.