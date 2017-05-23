Zack Snyder Steps Down From ‘Justice League’ After Daughter’s Suicide
Zack Snyder will be stepping down as the producer of the Justice League movie due to a terrible tragedy that has befallen the family. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder’s wife and producing partner Deborah Snyder will also be taking a break. The Avengers (and soon to be Batgirl) director Joss Whedon will be taking…
