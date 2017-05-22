Zack Snyder Steps Down From ‘Justice League’ to Deal With Family Tragedy – Hollywood Reporter
|
Hollywood Reporter
|
Zack Snyder Steps Down From 'Justice League' to Deal With Family Tragedy
Hollywood Reporter
The filmmaker's daughter died by suicide in March, prompting him to take a break from work and hire Joss Whedon to finish the Warner Bros. superhero pic: "I've decided to take a step back from the movie to be with my family, be with my kids, who really …
Zack Snyder stepped down from 'Justice League' post family tragedy
Justice League director Zack Snyder steps down due to family tragedy
Joss Whedon Replaces Director Zack Snyder on Justice League After Daughter's Suicide
