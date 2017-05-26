Zaha signs 5 year contract extension

Crystal Palace F.C. has agreed a five year contract extension with homegrown star Wilfried Zaha, securing the winger’s long term future with the club.

Zaha has been awarded Palace’s Player of the Season for the past two campaigns, and was instrumental in securing the club’s fifth consecutive season in the Premier League.

The Ivory Coast international has made 258 appearances for the Eagles over two spells with the club, scoring 34 goals.

Zaha said, “Palace is in my heart and I don’t think the story is over. I spoke with Steve and I think I still have more to give this Club. The supporters have been amazing and I want us to do more than just stay in the League next year. I would like to thank the Chairman for being a big part of my journey and his fellow owners for backing me and rewarding my progression. Let’s do this!”

Commenting on the news, Chairman Steve Parish said, “Wilf has been with the club since he was 8 years old and in the first team from the day I arrived. He is our talisman and someone that week in week out gives everything for the Red and Blue. I’m delighted he has committed his future to us and look forward to climbing up the table with him next year.”

The post Zaha signs 5 year contract extension appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

