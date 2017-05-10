Zambia: Hichilema Back in Court Today – AllAfrica.com
Zambia: Hichilema Back in Court Today
Opposition United Party for National Development president Hakainde Hichilema will be back in court over his obstruction of the Presidential motorcade and use of insulting language cases. Magistrate Greenwell Malumani separated the two charges from the …
