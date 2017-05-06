Pages Navigation Menu

Zambia: UPND MP, Keith Mukata, Arrested for Shooting His Security Guard to Death – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Africa


Lusaka Times

Zambia: UPND MP, Keith Mukata, Arrested for Shooting His Security Guard to Death
AllAfrica.com
Opposition UPND Chilanga MP Keith Mukata has been arrested for allegedly shooting his security guard to death. According to preliminary reports gathered so far, Mukata is detained at Central Police in Lusaka following an incident in Rhodes Park last night.
Mukata, wife arrestedZNBC

