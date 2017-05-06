Zambia: UPND MP, Keith Mukata, Arrested for Shooting His Security Guard to Death – AllAfrica.com
|
Lusaka Times
|
Zambia: UPND MP, Keith Mukata, Arrested for Shooting His Security Guard to Death
AllAfrica.com
Opposition UPND Chilanga MP Keith Mukata has been arrested for allegedly shooting his security guard to death. According to preliminary reports gathered so far, Mukata is detained at Central Police in Lusaka following an incident in Rhodes Park last night.
Mukata, wife arrested
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!