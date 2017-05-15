Dictatorship, Intimidation and Treason: Why We Need to Talk About Zambia’s Slide Away From Democracy – Newsweek
|
Newsweek
|
Dictatorship, Intimidation and Treason: Why We Need to Talk About Zambia's Slide Away From Democracy
Newsweek
Zambia has often been ignored by the international media. One reason for this neglect is that it has been comparatively unexceptional, on a continent with more than its fair share of extremes. Since the reintroduction of multi-party politics in 1991 …
Zambia's opposition leader acquitted but remains in jail
Hichilema Acquitted; Remains In Prison For Treason
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!