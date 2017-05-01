Zamfara govt to employ 1000 primary school teachers

The government will pay N100 million monthly for payment of gratuities to retired civil servants.

The post Zamfara govt to employ 1000 primary school teachers appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

