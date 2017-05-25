Zari Hassan’s ex-husband and father of three of her sons dies in South Africa aged 39 – SDE Entertainment News

Pages Navigation Menu

Zari Hassan's ex-husband and father of three of her sons dies in South Africa aged 39
Zari Hassan's ex-husband, Ivan Don Ssemwanga is dead. The billionaire died this morning at Steve Biko Hospital in Pretoria South Africa. Ivan was admitted to the hospital barely two weeks ago in critical condition after he fell unconscious at his home …
