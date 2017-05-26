Zaria Mamano Foundation’s lifeline for 5-year-old

By Tare Youdeowei

LAGOS—Zaria Mimano Foundation, a non-profit organization, has kicked off a nation-wide campaign to help indigent patients in hospitals, which have since started with National Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos.

The foundation which offers relief to the needy, has reached out to five-year-old, Adegboye Daniel an accident victim whose parents could not pay his medical bills.

Showing appreciation to the foundation, Medical Director, Dr O.O Odunbi, through B.A Ayidina, thanked the foundation for offsetting Daniel’s bill which his parents had tried to pay to no avail.

Speaking in Lagos on the work of the foundation, Zaria Mimano, said; “Zaria Mimano Foundation pays outstanding fees for patients that have been kept after discharge due to their inability to pay for treatment. However, the foundation requires that patient cases be genuine with no financial means to pay. The foundation takes care of the rest and the doctors can focus on helping others.

“Our Foundations offers many services and relief for the needy and one of those services is to free those in hospitals caught up in unexpected debt they cannot pay. Zaria Mimano Foundation pays outstanding dues and the patients walk away free from debt and ready to focus on their health. No strings attached.”

