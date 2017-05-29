Ivan Ssemwanga’s family blames Zari following tycoon’s death – SDE Entertainment News
|
SDE Entertainment News
|
Ivan Ssemwanga's family blames Zari following tycoon's death
SDE Entertainment News
Ivan is gone, but he seems to have left behind a trail of wreckage and rivalry between his family, friends and ex-wife Zari Hassan. As it were, Ivan was very wealthy, a fete that got him crowned “God-father of the rich gang”. Zari has been trying to …
Uganda: I Will Ignore Critics and Take Care of Our Children – Zari
Why Diamond Platnumz missed Semwanga's burial
Zarinah Hassan pays Tribute to her Ex-Husband Ivan Semwanga
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!