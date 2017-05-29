Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ivan Ssemwanga’s family blames Zari following tycoon’s death – SDE Entertainment News

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


SDE Entertainment News

Ivan Ssemwanga's family blames Zari following tycoon's death
SDE Entertainment News
Ivan is gone, but he seems to have left behind a trail of wreckage and rivalry between his family, friends and ex-wife Zari Hassan. As it were, Ivan was very wealthy, a fete that got him crowned “God-father of the rich gang”. Zari has been trying to
Uganda: I Will Ignore Critics and Take Care of Our Children – ZariAllAfrica.com
Why Diamond Platnumz missed Semwanga's burialUganda Online
Zarinah Hassan pays Tribute to her Ex-Husband Ivan SemwangaBellaNaija
New Vision –TUKO.CO.KE –Ghafla! –The Star, Kenya
all 28 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.