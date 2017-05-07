Pages Navigation Menu

Zeb Ejiro finally plans to delve into politics

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Front-line movie producer in Nigeria, Zeb Ejiro, OON, is currently warming up to delve into politics, ahead of 2019 general elections. Sources close to the creator of the popular Sitcom, “Ripples” which ran for five years uninterrupted on NTA before it was rested in 1993, said Zeb as a card carrying member of PDP is …

