Zendaya, Yara Shahidi, Emma Watson | Our best dressed stars at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Last night’s MTV Movie & TV Awards was the first of its type. Hosted by comedian and actor, Adam Devine,…

Read » Zendaya, Yara Shahidi, Emma Watson | Our best dressed stars at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

