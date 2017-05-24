Zenera opens operations in Lagos, London

With effect from today, Zenera Consulting will be opening its new office in Lagos and Central London in keeping with its five-year strategic objectives.

Zenera Consulting, a brand management, corporate communications, and sustainability consulting outfit also announced a new subsidiary in line with its business expansion programme.

The subsidiary, named ‘Zenera Signature’, will operate in synergy with the company’s existing Excel Place office for cross-fertilisation of ideas and consistent value delivery.

The Lagos office will include a lounge and boardroom dedicated to clients who wish to work from its offices; while Excel Place will continue to house Zenera Consulting and BuzzDigital, its digital marketing subsidiary.

Managing Partner of Zenera Consulting, Mr. Meka Olowola said: “Clients appreciate consultants who understand them so well, that they become an extension of their marketing departments. Zenera Signature is conceptualised to deliver sustainable value creation for such discerning clientele now and in the long term.

This will be the first in a series of bespoke stand-alone offices designed to cater for not more than three high-value non-competing clients with long term contracts. On the other hand, our London office will enable us further demonstrate to clients that we are a one stop solutions centre for all communications, especially investor relations.”

