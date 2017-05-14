Pages Navigation Menu

Zenith Bank announces plans for 2nd tranche of $1bn

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

ZENITH Bank Plc has hinted the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) that it would issue the second tranche of its $1bn Global Medium Term Note Programme, established in 2014, when it raised half the amount under that tranche. In its letter to the NSE, the bank said it would use the net proceeds of the second […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

