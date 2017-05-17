Zenith Bank, Delta hail standard of Principals’ Cup

Sponsors of the rejuvenated Delta State Principals Cup for secondary schools, Zenith Bank Plc has commended the standard exhibited by the young ones in the keenly contested competition which comes to an end this weekend.

Group Managing Director of Zenith, Peter Amangbo, said that the outfit was excited with the turn out and response of all the schools and talented students in the state.

“We have people who follow the progress of the competition and the report we have is that talented players good enough for national age limit teams are in the ongoing competition in Delta State,” Amangbo said. The Zenith Bank GMD stressed that the Principal’s Cup project in Delta State was part of the bank’s social responsibility and the outfit’s effort to support the ministry of sports’ bring sports back to school initiative. “The best ways to support the youth are through sports and education. We are in this partnership to bring out the young talents and give them a future.

“This competition is also good for the national coaches to identify some of the young ones who could be part of the country’s age-limit teams. Delta has a rich sports background and we felt is important that the secondary school football competition is revived,” Amangbo added.

The competition which started on March 16 with over 1,200 private secondary schools and 446 public government secondary schools in the state ends on Saturday.

