Zenith Bank League : First Bank beats Taraba Hurricanes 100-22

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

First Bank basketball team on Tuesday beat opponent Taraba Hurricanes 100-22 in the second phase of the 13th Zenith Bank Women Basketball League. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match was played at the Murtala Mohammed Square indoor Hall in Kaduna. Speaking after the game, Augustine Balewa, Secretary General of the Nigeria…

