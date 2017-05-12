Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zenith Bank notifies investors of $500m Notes Issuance – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Zenith Bank notifies investors of $500m Notes Issuance
The Nation Newspaper
Zenith Bank Plc has notified investors of the $500 million second tranche Global Medium Term Note Programme. The lender had earlier in 2014, established $1 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme and subsequently raised $500 million under the first …
Zenith Bank to Raise $500 Million to Boost OperationsTHISDAY Newspapers

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.