Zenith Bank’s chief, Amuchie gets Anglican communion award

The Diocese of Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has honoured the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), General Manager and Group Head of Financial Control & Strategic Planning Group of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Stanley Amuchie. It was during the Episcopal Awards Ceremony of the second session of the 33rd Synod, tagged “Serving”, held at Our Saviour’s Church, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The synod and episcopal awards ceremony, which was graced by the Diocesan Bishop of Lagos and Dean Emeritus, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), The Most Reverend, Dr. E.A. Ademowo, featured a total of eleven awardees, selected across parishes situated in Lagos.

Amuchie, who was among the few members honoured based on their contributions and service to the development of the Church over the years, was said to have been chairman of the 2014 harvest, for which he mobilised friends to support the church and the record he set remains unbroken. As a friend of the clergy, he always looks for ways to better their lot and is fully committed to service, according to his citation.

“For me, it is a call to do more for God, an encouragement to do beyond this, to use my time, talent and whatever I have to the glory of God because it is only He that gives,” Amuchie responded when asked about how he felt being one of the very few awardees at the event.

He stated that the Anglican Communion was unique in its administration and operations because it has an organisation and a formal structure which every member abides by. There is an order and there are those responsible for every aspect of the church, with a sense of accountability for all of their actions, he stressed.

Responding to how he fares in maintaining a balance between being at the top of one of the nation’s leading financial institutions and playing an active role in the development of the church, he remarked: “that is one thing about God and spirituality, you have to build yourself. You must remember there is nothing you can do without God’s approval and support. Thus, you must place God, family and work at the top of your priorities”.

He also said that regardless of the position one finds himself, he or she should always be willing to help others. “You don’t have to be extremely rich before you assist another and in everything you do, always serve God. If we all contribute to humanity in our own little ways, the world would be a better place”, he said.

Amuchie started his career at Arthur Anderson Lagos Nigeria (now KPMG) and within five years rose to the position of senior before exiting the firm.He has won a host of awards by various churches in recognition of his commitment to God’s service.Happily married to Lady Ifeyinwa Amuchie, he is a dedicated and highly committed member of Our Saviour’s Church.

