Zidane: Bale Makes Madrid Better

Zinedine Zidane believes Gareth Bale makes Real Madrid a better team, and is hoping he is fit enough for the final.

The Wales international is in a race to get fit enough for the final on June 3, which will be played in his hometown of Cardiff.

Bale has been out of commission since April, but is back on the sidelines and could be fit for the final.

“He’s recovering and there’s time for him to be ready for the final,” Zidane told Madrid’s official website.

“I hope he’s ready before and I hope he can be with us more than anything. We’re a better team when he plays.”

The post Zidane: Bale Makes Madrid Better appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

