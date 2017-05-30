Zidane: I Have The Real Madrid DNA

Zinedine Zidane has stated he has the Real Madrid DNA and says the club is his life, as he prepares for the UCL final.

Real Madrid are aiming for a double and to become the first team to successfully defend the UCL title.

Zidane is not too concerned about his contract situation, but is only focused on winning the UCL.

“I have one more year on my contract but that doesn’t mean anything,” Zidane told reporters on Tuesday. “I want to be at this club but it depends on what you do on the field.

“I think the club is happy with what we’re doing and I’m only interested in that. The future: Saturday and nothing else.

“I have the Real Madrid DNA, that’s for sure. It’s my home. Everyone has always been very affectionate towards me and I have always defended the values of this club.

“I’ve experienced spectacular things with this club as a player, assistant coach and head coach. I’ll always be a Real Madrid fan because the club is my life.

“I’m enjoying this moment because I know that one day it will end. I’m on top of my job and we’re close to doing something extraordinary, but I’m not thinking about of leaving an important mark in the history of the club. We work hard and that’s the spirit of this team.”

The post Zidane: I Have The Real Madrid DNA appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

