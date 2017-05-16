Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zidane: James Is Still With Us

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Zidane refused to open up about the future of attacking midfielder, James Rodriguez, but insists he remains a part of the squad.

Reports suggest the midfielder has been offered to Manchester United, a notion the French manager would not address.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

James has found playing time hard to come by under Zidane, but the manager insists he is one of his players.

“James is here, that’s not up for question. He’s with us,” he said.

“He didn’t train [on Tuesday] because he has a knock, but James is here and we’re thinking just about the three games we have left this year.”

The post Zidane: James Is Still With Us appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.