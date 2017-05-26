Zidane: No Words Can Describe Ronaldo

Zinedine Zidane says no words can do Cristiano Ronaldo justice and believes anything is possible, when it comes to the Portuguese.

Ronaldo’s goal haul for Madrid might have reduced, but he has made an impact in matches he is needed.

The Portuguese attacker helped Real Madrid to the final of the Champions League, scoring two consecutive hattricks against Bayern and Atletico.

As Real prepare to face Juventus in the final in Cardiff on June 3, Zidane paid tribute to his star forward.

“As you well know, there are no words that can do Cristiano Ronaldo justice,” the Madrid boss told Uefa.com.

“He shows what he’s all about every time he’s on the pitch, by scoring goals. He’s now got more than 400 goals for Real Madrid in all competitions.

“These are unbelievable stats, but with him anything’s possible.”

The post Zidane: No Words Can Describe Ronaldo appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

