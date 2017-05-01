Zille says a new philosophy turns whites into scapegoats to avoid real issues – Citizen
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Citizen
|
Zille says a new philosophy turns whites into scapegoats to avoid real issues
Citizen
Zille wrote an opinion piece for the Sunday Times in which she unpacked her views of this new set of ideas which she said had emerged 'from the epicentre of our universities'. Western Cape premier and former DA leader, Helen Zille, said a new set of …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!