Zim, Eritrea rejecting neo-colonialism – Chronicle
|
Zim, Eritrea rejecting neo-colonialism
Chronicle
At the basis of all arguments that attempted to justify the colonisation of Africa is that the military and industrial exploits of the invaders and conquerors automatically brought our ancestors out of the dark ages and ushered in a new era of …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!