Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zimbabwe: EU Urges Government to Respect Young People’s ‘Dissident’ Opinions, Create Employment – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


AllAfrica.com

Zimbabwe: EU Urges Government to Respect Young People's 'Dissident' Opinions, Create Employment
AllAfrica.com
Zimbabwean riot police clash with protestors during a demonstration against the introduction of bond notes (file photo). The European Union (EU) head of delegation in Zimbabwe, Philippe Van Damme, says Harare should respect young Zimbabwe's …
Zim cabinet minister warns Zuma against 'copying Mugabe's land reform policies'The South African

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.