Zimbabwe is more developed than Nigeria – Mugabe
by Azeez Adeniyi Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has said his country is “most highly developed country in Africa” after South Africa….
Read » Zimbabwe is more developed than Nigeria – Mugabe on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!