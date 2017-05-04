Zimbabwe more developed than Nigeria – Mugabe

President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, has said that his country is the “most highly developed country in Africa” after South Africa, even ahead of Nigeria and Egypt. Mugabe stated this at the World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban, South Africa. “After South Africa, I want to see what country has the level of development […]

Zimbabwe more developed than Nigeria – Mugabe

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

