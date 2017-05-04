Zimbabwe more developed than Nigeria – Mugabe
President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, has said that his country is the “most highly developed country in Africa” after South Africa, even ahead of Nigeria and Egypt. Mugabe stated this at the World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban, South Africa. “After South Africa, I want to see what country has the level of development […]
Zimbabwe more developed than Nigeria – Mugabe
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!