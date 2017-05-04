Zimbabwe not a poor country, Mugabe insists

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe insisted on Thursday that his country is not a failed state and accused the US of being fragile because of its economic dependence on China. Mugabe pointed to Zimbabwe’s 90-percent literacy rate to support his claim that the southern African country, which has battled economic chaos in recent years, is one […]

The post Zimbabwe not a poor country, Mugabe insists appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

