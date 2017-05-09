Pages Navigation Menu

Zimra workers to declare assets – NewsDay

Zimra workers to declare assets
THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) says it has since started forcing its workers to declare their assets in an effort to curb spiralling corruption. BY SILAS NKALA. Zimra, however, urged members of the public to stop corrupting its officials
