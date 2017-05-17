Zinedine Zidane Explains James Rodriguez Real Madrid Absence

Zinedine Zidane has played down suggestions James Rodriguez‘s absence from Real Madrid training was linked to transfer talk surrounding a move to Manchester United.

We understand United have been offered the chance the buy the attacking midfielder, who is expected to leave Real this summer after becoming frustrated at a lack of playing time.

Rodriguez was absent from Tuesday’s training session ahead of the vital La Liga clash with Celta Vigo, but Real coach Zidane insists that was down to a slight injury.

“It is not up for debate,” Zidane said. “He (Rodriguez) is with us, although today he has not trained because he received a heavy blow (to his foot).

“We are only thinking about the three final (matches) that we have got coming up.”

