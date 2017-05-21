Zlatan Ibrahimovic ‘Ready’ For Europa League Final

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted he could play a part in Wednesday night’s Europa League final with Ajax, just weeks after being ruled out of action for up to a year.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered medial ligament damage in his knee when landing awkwardly in the Red Devils’victory over Anderlecht exactly a month ago, which it was claimed would keep him out for the rest of 2017.

After undergoing successful surgery at Pittsburgh’s University Hospital a fortnight ago, Ibrahimovic is slowly back on the road to recovery and has taken to Instagram to show himself walking in a swimming pool as part of his rehabilitation process.

Ibrahimovic accompanied the short clip with the words “ready for the final”, but he will only be present in the stands as he watches events unfold at the Friends Arena.

Ready for the final A post shared by IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on May 20, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

The protective strapping he has been wearing around his leg for so long was absent as he strolled around the pool in his United training kit

It would be virtually unheard of for a sportsman to recover from an ACL injury so quickly, with only NFL running back Adrian Peterson coming close.

Ibrahimovic had a sensational debut season for United, scoring 28 goals in all competitions before injury, and is desperate to win the Europa League final in his native Sweden.

