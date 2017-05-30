Zoo tiger death: Rosa King ‘always loved’ job, mother says – BBC News
Zoo tiger death: Rosa King 'always loved' job, mother says
The mother of zookeeper Rosa King, who died after a tiger entered an enclosure at a Cambridgeshire wildlife park, said her daughter was dedicated to her job and "it's what she had always loved". Ms King, 34, died at Hamerton Zoo Park, near Huntingdon, …
Hamerton Zoo keeper Rosa King hailed as 'shining light' after death in 'freak' tiger accident
Desperate pleas for tiger to be spared after mauling zookeeper to death in "freak accident"
UK zookeeper killed by tiger at Hamerton Zoo Park in 'freak accident'
