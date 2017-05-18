Pages Navigation Menu

Zuma arrives at Courtney Pieters’ home – Eyewitness News

Zuma arrives at Courtney Pieters' home
Scores of residents have gathered at the Pieters' family home in Pluto Road to welcome the president. Three-year-old Courtney Pieters went missing on 4 May 2017. Her body was found over the weekend about a kilometre away from her Elsies River home …

