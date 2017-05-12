Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zuma Definitely Didn’t Like Mbete’s Slip Of The Tongue In Parliament Yesterday [Video]

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Politics, Video | 0 comments

Of late, parliament hasn’t been the happiest place, what with all the boos and shouting – not to mention bloodshed at council meetings.

However, a little incident that took place in parliament yesterday had many – including DA members – giggling.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

During the question and answer session, as speaker Baleka Mbete introduced deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, she made a little oopsie, accidentally referring to him as honourable president.

You can bet old JZ didn’t like that one bit.

What followed was Ramaphosa flaunting what might soon be South Africa’s executive giggle – as well as this, from The South African:

The DA’s John Steenhuisen was quick to pounce, reminding Mbete of parliament’s rule 63.

“Madame Speaker, may I draw your attention to Rule 63, rule of anticipation.”

How’s that for some quick wit?

Watch the scene, below:

Does Mbete know something we don’t, or was it just a slip of the tongue?

Only time will tell.

[source:thesouthafrican]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.