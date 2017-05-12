Zuma Definitely Didn’t Like Mbete’s Slip Of The Tongue In Parliament Yesterday [Video]

Of late, parliament hasn’t been the happiest place, what with all the boos and shouting – not to mention bloodshed at council meetings.

However, a little incident that took place in parliament yesterday had many – including DA members – giggling.

During the question and answer session, as speaker Baleka Mbete introduced deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, she made a little oopsie, accidentally referring to him as honourable president.

You can bet old JZ didn’t like that one bit.

What followed was Ramaphosa flaunting what might soon be South Africa’s executive giggle – as well as this, from The South African:

The DA’s John Steenhuisen was quick to pounce, reminding Mbete of parliament’s rule 63. “Madame Speaker, may I draw your attention to Rule 63, rule of anticipation.”

How’s that for some quick wit?

Watch the scene, below:

Does Mbete know something we don’t, or was it just a slip of the tongue?

Only time will tell.

[source:thesouthafrican]

