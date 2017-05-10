Zuma demands intelligence report from DA – eNCA
Zuma demands intelligence report from DA
File: Senior ANC and SACP leaders have confirmed that President Jacob Zuma used the said report to explain his decision to fire Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas. Photo: Reuters / Rogan Ward. JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma's lawyers have …
Wall Street Goes Sour on Rand as JPMorgan Cites Rising Risks
Now Zuma lawyers want DA to produce 'intelligence report'
Zuma's lawyers demand DA give them spy report Zuma 'used' to fire Gordhan
